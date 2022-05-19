Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022

BOSTON – Massachusetts well being officers introduced Wednesday that they’ve confirmed a case of monkeypox, the primary case of the uncommon virus recognized within the United States in 2022.

The Department of Public Health stated the an infection was present in an grownup man who just lately traveled to Canada. They say this case poses no threat to most people.

The man, a Massachusetts resident, has been hospitalized at Mass. General Hospital since May 12. He is in isolation on the hospital and is in steady situation. The hospital stated as a result of the illness is so uncommon, it took six days to diagnose him with the assistance of the CDC.

The DPH is working to determine individuals who might have been involved with the person whereas he was infectious.

Mass. General Hospital medical doctors stated the affected person traveled to Canada however didn’t have a journey historical past to areas with excessive ranges of monkeypox.

DPH stated monkeypox can resemble early flu-like signs and switch into lesions that unfold on the physique. Most infections final between two and 4 weeks. However, well being officers stated monkeypox isn’t simply unfold and the explanation they’re giving a lot consideration to this case is as a result of it was not transmitted by way of contact with an animal or by way of journey with excessive circumstances of monkeypox, however by way of human-to-human contact.

“Really right now, human-to-human transmission really has occurred through close contact, generally speaking. And that is close contact via respiratory droplets and prolonged face-to-face contact, as well as direct contact through lesions or in direct contact through contaminated bedding or, sort of, clothing contaminated with the lesions,” stated Dr. Sarimer Sanchez, director of the Infectious Disease Bureau for the Boston Public Health Commission.

The CDC is monitoring a number of clusters of monkeypox which have been reported inside the previous two weeks in Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom. These nations don’t usually report monkeypox.

According to the CDC, “It’s not clear how people in those clusters were exposed to monkeypox but cases include individuals who self-identify as men who have sex with men.”

The United States recognized two circumstances of monkeypox in Texas and Maryland in 2021 from individuals who had latest journey to Nigeria.