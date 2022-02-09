Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Proposing ‘Valentine’s Day Special’ To Arrest Your Ex With Outstanding Warrants

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — With lower than every week away from Valentine’s Day, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is providing to assist out if anybody is trying to get again at their ex.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Sheriff Troy Goodnough says to provide them a name if there’s an ex-valentine with excellent warrants, or if they’re driving with medicine or weapons.

“This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum, stay with luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shot that may be posted online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine dinner,” Goodnough says within the publish.

The sheriff says operators are standing by at 74-243-7070.

He says the “proposal” was impressed by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, which additionally provided the identical deal.

