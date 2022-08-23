At least 820 individuals have been killed and 1,315 others injured in

separate accidents attributable to heavy rains throughout Pakistan because the

begin of monsoon season on June 14, the National Disaster

Management Authority (NDMA) mentioned, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

The authority mentioned that the killed individuals included 304 kids

and 178 girls who primarily lived within the areas the place heavy monsoon

rains wreaked havoc.

The authority mentioned that the southwest Balochistan province

remained the worst-hit space in the course of the ongoing monsoon, the place 225

individuals have been killed and 95 others injured in numerous accidents.

About 2,886.9 km lengthy roads, 129 bridges and 50 retailers have been swept

away by flash floods throughout the nation.

An estimated 504,321 livestock perished within the rains throughout the

nation.

Rescue and reduction operations by the NDMA, different authorities

organizations, volunteers, and non-government organizations have been

underway within the flood-hit areas.

According to Pakistan’s meteorological division, heavy rains

are prone to proceed throughout the nation in the course of the subsequent few

days.