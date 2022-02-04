Americas

Monster storm to bring heavy snow and ice across U.S.

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham27 mins ago
The Hill

70,000 without power in Texas due to massive storm

Severe winter climate has left almost 70,000 Texans with out energy as of Thursday morning, as freezing temperatures proceed to maneuver eastward throughout the U.S.According to poweroutage.us, one other 24,000 clients in Arkansas have additionally misplaced energy. These outages comes roughly one yr after large energy outages swept throughout the Lone Star State, leading to over 200 deaths and prompting criticisms of the state’s preparedness in opposition to colder…



0 Less than a minute
