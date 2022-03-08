Monstrous: Goo Kyo Hwan and Shin Hyun Been look terrifying in new posters of Yeon Sang Ho helmed horror drama : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

South Korea’s upcoming horror drama Monstrous launched new intriguing posters on Monday, March 7, that includes the 2 foremost actors of the drama, Shin Hyun Been and Goo Kyo Hwan in quite horrifying appears to be like.

Co-written by the legendary South Korean director Yeon Sang Ho, who directed critically acclaimed movies Train to Busan and Peninsula, Monstrous will concentrate on archaeologists who chase the inhumane, harmful circumstances which can be too monstrous to be true. The story will concentrate on a village overcome with catastrophe after the invention of a mysterious possessed statue of the Buddha.

In the teaser posters, the close-up pictures present our actors glass-eyed reflecting the Buddha statue in a single eye and the opposite coated by a black material with mysterious light letters written on it in an unknown language. The posters point out that the characters are possessed with ‘bizzare powers’ because the phrases on the perimeters of the posters learn, “Those who see the eyes will be trapped in hell,” leaving a daunting impression.

Actor Goo Kyo Hwan portrays the position of an “eccentric archaeologist Jung Ki Hoon who researches bizarre supernatural phenomena. In the midst of running the occult YouTube channel titled “Monthly Ghost Stories,” he faces a wierd and unbelievable phenomenon whereas investigating the Buddha statue present in Jinyang County.”

Shin Hyun Been stars as “the genius pattern cryptanalyst Lee Soo Jin who ends up having to face a terrible disaster. After losing her only daughter, Lee Soo Jin puts down everything to return to Jinyang County where she begins to experience inexplicable events. The chemistry and strong acting skills of the two actors are points to anticipate in the drama.”

Helmed by Jang Gun Jae, who received the Best Screenplay award on the sixteenth Busan Film Critics Award, the horror thriller can also be co-written by Ryu Yong Jae, who penned Pied Piper and My Holo Love. Monstrous additionally options Kwak Dong Yeon, Nam Da Reum, Kim Ji Young and Park Ho San and can air completely on TVING beginning April 2022.

