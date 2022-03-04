Montenegro declares Russian diplomat persona non grata, orders departure in 72 hours

Montenegro has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata over violations of diplomatic norms and ordered him to go away the nation within the subsequent 72 hours, the overseas ministry stated in an announcement on Friday.

“The reason for making this decision is an assessment of the Russian diplomat’s activities that contravene the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations, made by relevant security institutions in Montenegro,” the ministry stated, with out giving additional particulars.

Montenegro has joined worldwide sanctions towards Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

