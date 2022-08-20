Montenegro government falls in no-confidence vote

Montenegro’s authorities collapsed after its parliament voted in favor of a no-confidence movement.

The authorities had been in workplace since late April, when Dritan Abazović took over as prime minister of a minority administration from Zdravko Krivokapić. The no-confidence movement was authorised on Friday by 50 out of 81 lawmakers, Reuters reported.

“We will be remembered as the government that lasted the shortest, but made the most difficult decisions,” Abazović mentioned, according to Montenegrin information company MINA. He lashed out on the affect of felony teams over politics, saying that “organized crime continues to use its tentacles.”

Montenegro was granted the standing of an EU candidate nation in 2010. In its newest report on Montenegro’s progress, over the interval from June 2020 to June 2021, the EU underlined “tensions and mistrust between political actors.”

Vladimír Bilčík, a Slovakian MEP who chairs the European Parliament delegation for Montenegro, mentioned in a remark that Montenegro wants a authorities that may “prioritize strategic EU reforms over narrow political interests.”

“Montenegro can join the EU when it manages successfully some hard domestic political tasks,” Bilčík tweeted.

CORRECTION: This article has been up to date to right the nationality of Vladimír Bilčík.