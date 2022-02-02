Montenegro’s prime minister warns of government collapse ahead of vote

Montenegro was braced for extra political chaos forward of a important vote in parliament on Friday that can both oust the nation’s prime minister or pave the way in which for brand new elections.

On Tuesday, the nation’s embattled prime minister, Zdravko Krivokapic, warned that his authorities was getting ready to collapse and referred to as for recent elections within the divided Balkan nation, an aspiring EU-member state.

He faces a vote of no confidence led by his former coalition companions, United Reform Action, a liberal occasion led by deputy prime minister Dritan Abazović with simply three seats in parliament.

But Krivokapic, who got here to energy on the head of a broad coalition in August 2020 that included pro-Serbian and pro-Russian events in addition to liberals and minority teams, has claimed that Montenegro’s president, Milo Djukanovic, and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) is behind the trouble to exchange him.

Djukanovic dominated Montenegro for greater than 30 years and took the nation to independence from Serbia in 2006 and into NATO in 2017, towards livid objections from Moscow – in addition to from inside Montenegro, the place the choice led to avenue protests.

More protests adopted Djukanovic’s bid to pressure the Serbian Orthodox Church to register its huge land-holdings in Montenegro, a row that galvanised the opposition – led by Krivokapic – to oust the DPS in 2020.

Krivokapic warned on Tuesday that if his authorities failed, “the concentration of political power would transfer into the hands of the defeated DPS and its president.”

“I call on those who accuse me of defending my own position to return their mandates to the citizens and check the legitimacy of their new political platform at an early parliamentary election,” Krivokapic stated.

Despite Krivokapic’s intervention, the URA is probably going to reach its effort to exchange him on Friday, with polls suggesting that the majority of Montenegro’s events, together with the DPS, would lose seats if elections have been held.

However, Abazović will fall in need of a majority in Montenegro’s 81-seat parliament and can be pressured to kind a minority authorities.

The ongoing political drama in Montenegro will possible proceed to impede the nation’s EU accession, which is favoured by all political events and a major majority of Montenegrins.