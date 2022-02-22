Moore looking to make amends with Petronius in Midway qualifier

Trainer Gary Moore feels he erred in working constant on-pacer Petronius in a listed race final month however believes he could make up for it within the opening $150,000 Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Newcastle on Thursday.

Moore is a newcomer to the idea, which incorporates Midway eligible horses for the primary time in 2022, and is worked up to be concerned. And he shall be much more excited if he can qualify a number of of his three deliberate runners within the sequence for the $500,000 last on April 9.

Gary Moore has Petronius going round at Newcastle on Thursday. Credit:Getty

Petronius was a winner on the Kensington observe at Randwick on January 1 however did not beat a horse dwelling within the Listed Carrington Stakes (1400m) three weeks later.

“He was probably set for the wrong race,” Moore instructed Sky Racing. “He only got beaten five lengths and over raced in running, and paid at the finish. He’s dropping in grade and 1400m is probably [at] his opportune distance.”