Moore looking to make amends with Petronius in Midway qualifier
Trainer Gary Moore feels he erred in working constant on-pacer Petronius in a listed race final month however believes he could make up for it within the opening $150,000 Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Newcastle on Thursday.
Moore is a newcomer to the idea, which incorporates Midway eligible horses for the primary time in 2022, and is worked up to be concerned. And he shall be much more excited if he can qualify a number of of his three deliberate runners within the sequence for the $500,000 last on April 9.
Petronius was a winner on the Kensington observe at Randwick on January 1 however did not beat a horse dwelling within the Listed Carrington Stakes (1400m) three weeks later.
“He was probably set for the wrong race,” Moore instructed Sky Racing. “He only got beaten five lengths and over raced in running, and paid at the finish. He’s dropping in grade and 1400m is probably [at] his opportune distance.”
The Rosehill coach noticed proof that the five-year-old is in good type when he simply received a barrier trial virtually two weeks in the past.
An awkward barrier doesn’t overly concern Moore and Brock Ryan, who rode the horse to victory two begins in the past, returns.
“I trialled him at Rosehill, Brock came down and rode him and he breezed this morning. He looks in great shape and I think he will be hard to beat,” Moore stated. “He’s very well placed, hopefully we can run 1-2 and that will give us a run on the 9th of April at Randwick.”
Moore stated he could have a runner within the three Midway eligible heats of the Provincial-Midway Championships at Newcastle on Thursday, Kembla Grange (March 11) and Newcastle (March 17).
He has pencilled in Always Sure, who received at Randwick in August and was fourth behind Military Expert in a Midway at Rosehill final weekend, for the Kembla Grange warmth whereas Crosscheck, would most likely head to Newcastle subsequent month.