Moorhead Police: Furnace Led To CO Poisoning That Killed 7 Family Members

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A furnace was the supply of carbon monoxide that killed seven members of an immigrant household from Honduras dwelling in Minnesota, authorities mentioned Monday.

Police in Moorhead mentioned earlier that blood samples from the victims confirmed a deadly degree of carbon monoxide, however additional testing was wanted to find out whether or not the supply was the furnace or a van parked in an connected storage. New findings from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the poison fuel couldn’t have come from a combustion engine.

Investigators discovered {that a} carbon monoxide detector within the storage had been eliminated and changed with a smoke-only detector. An preliminary investigation by technicians didn’t reveal a defect within the furnace that will have despatched carbon monoxide into the house.

The relations who died have been recognized as Belin Hernandez, 37; Marleny Pinto, 34; Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 32; Mariela Guzman Pinto, 19; Breylin Hernandez, 16; Mike Hernandez, 7, and Marbely Hernandez, 5. They all lived collectively, police mentioned.

Moorhead police mentioned it has concluded its investigation.

Moorhead is on the Minnesota border subsequent to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan space of about 230,000 individuals.

