Mop up operations continue in Overstrand as more than 300 residents evacuated amid raging fires | News24

Firefighters within the Overstrand space have been battling a blaze since Friday afternoon.

More than 300 residents had been evacuated on Saturday.

The explanation for the hearth is but to be decided.

Firefighting efforts proceed within the Overstrand space within the Western Cape amid a blaze that has been raging since Friday.

The Fire and Disaster Management workforce issued a direct evacuation of greater than 300 residents within the space on Saturday as raging wildfires continued to burn.

The fireplace began simply earlier than 16:00 on Friday and had since been contained, however was not extinguished, stated mayor Annelie Rabie.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. The fire started in an area with no people nearby and then spread to Die Kopie settlement, which is situated in a very bushy area,” stated Rabie.

Rabie added that leaving residents inside their houses was “too risky “as there was no assure that the hearth would not unfold.

“We went to speak to the residents as we needed them to leave their property for their safety. Many of them didn’t want to leave, but eventually gave in,” she stated.

According to Rabie, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) assisted with the evacuation and moved evacuated residents to a commonage in Stanford.

“Moms and their babies were among those evacuated and have been staying at the facility until it’s deemed safe to return to their homes. We have since provided food and water to the residents,” Rabie added.

Rabie added that the hearth chief had since indicated that the hearth was contained, however not completely out, and residents had began making their manner again house.

“We will have fire engines on standby just in case any fire flare-ups start,” she added.

Meanwhile, highway customers within the space had been warned that the R43 in Stanford was partially closed because of a excessive voltage Eskom energy line mendacity on the highway.

“The Eskom team are busy removing the fallen power line and will start fixing the burnt down poles to restore power to the affected areas,” stated Overstrand municipal supervisor, Dean O’Neill.

