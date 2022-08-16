Morata nets double on return to LaLiga

Atletico Madrid ahead Alvaro Morata has made a triumphant return to LaLiga as he scored twice to assist the guests win 3-0 at Getafe of their opening match of the season.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the third objective late on and Atletico had sufficient possibilities to make the consequence much more complete in scorching warmth on Monday.

Their impressed Portugal ahead Joao Felix roamed all around the area and picked up three assists.

He slipped a exact cross by means of for Morata, who drilled a superbly positioned shot from the sting of the field into the underside left-hand nook of the online after quarter-hour.

Just earlier than the hour, Felix discovered Morata inside the realm by the far put up and the Spaniard, again at Atletico after a two-year mortgage spell at Juventus, fired the ball into the highest nook.

In the seventy fifth minute Felix teed up Griezmann and the French striker drilled a advantageous shot into the underside nook from the sting of the field to wrap up the factors.

There had been doubts about whether or not Atletico would hold Morata after his two-year mortgage with Juventus ended. Some groups, together with Juventus and Manchester United, reportedly had proven curiosity.

But Morata impressed within the preseason — which included a hat trick towards Juventus — and Atletico finally determined it was value retaining the 29-year-old striker.

“I don’t need to send any messages,” Morata stated. “I have to keep working for myself and for my team. It was important to start with a victory. I think it’s going to be a great year.”

Earlier Ernesto Valverde’s newest stint on the helm of Athletic Bilbao started with a house draw towards Real Mallorca.

Athletic dominated from the beginning however couldn’t capitalise on greater than 20 makes an attempt at San Mames Stadium.

Valverde, who hadn’t coached since leaving Barcelona in 2020, is again for his third go at Athletic’s helm.

