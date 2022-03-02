More African students decry racism at Ukrainian borders | News24

Refugees from many alternative nations – from Africa, Middle East and India – principally college students of Ukrainian universities are seen on the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the battle in Ukraine, in japanese Poland.

Scores of Africans have reported episodes of abuse and discrimination whereas attempting to cross into Ukraine’s neighbours.

Queues alongside the border are actually tens of kilometres lengthy with some African college students saying they’ve been ready for days to cross.

Videos and tweets beneath the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine have flooded social media, triggering quite a few crowdfunding initiatives on-line to help college students on the borders.

Barlaney Mufaro Gurure, an area engineering scholar from Zimbabwe, had lastly reached the entrance of a nine-hour queue at Ukraine’s western border crossing of Krakovets after an exhausting four-day journey.

It was her flip to cross. But the border guard pushed her and 4 different African college students she was travelling with apart, giving precedence to Ukrainians. It took hours, and relentless calls for, earlier than they had been additionally allowed to undergo border management.

“We felt treated like animals,” the 19-year-old mentioned in a cellphone interview from a Warsaw lodge. Gurure, a freshman on the National Aviation University, fled Kyiv hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on February 24.

“When we left [Kyiv] we were just trying to survive,” she mentioned. “We never thought that they would have treated us like that […] I thought we were all equal, that we were trying to stand together,” Gurure added.

Her story isn’t remoted as scores of Africans have reported episodes of abuse and discrimination whereas attempting to cross into Ukraine’s neighbours.

Since the conflict began, no less than 677 000 refugees have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring nations, the United Nations mentioned. Half of these are at the moment in Poland. Queues alongside the border are actually tens of kilometres lengthy with some African college students saying they’ve been ready for days to cross amid freezing temperatures and with no meals, blankets or shelters.

Claire Moor, one other Black scholar, was pushed down as she tried to board a prepare at Lviv’s prepare station. The guard insisted that solely ladies may take the prepare. The officer regarded away, Moor mentioned, as she identified that she was, certainly, a girl. “I was shocked because I did not know the extent of the racism,” she added.

Jan Moss, a volunteer with the Polish assist organisation, Grupa Zagranica, who has been offering help on the Polish-Ukrainian border, mentioned whereas refugees have been welcomed at many crossings out of Ukraine with none type of discrimination, the reception close to Medyka has been extra problematic as refugees had been being organised based mostly on “racial profiling”.

“Ukrainians and Polish nationals are allowed to pass through the much quicker vehicles’ lane, while foreigners have to go through the pedestrian one, a three-stage process that can last from 14 to 50 hours, Moss said.

Al Jazeera contacted Ukraine’s Border Guard Service via email over the allegations of segregation at the borders, but had not received a response before publication of this report.

In the last 20 years, Ukraine has emerged as a choice destination for African students, especially in medicine-related fields as it is cheaper compared with universities in the United States and elsewhere in Europe.

Videos and tweets under the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine have flooded social media, triggering numerous crowdfunding initiatives on Telegram and Instagram to support students at the borders and put pressure on respective governments.

The African Union reacted to the outcry on Monday: “Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach of international law,” it mentioned in an announcement. A spokesperson from South Africa’s overseas ministry mentioned on Sunday {that a} group of its nationals and different Africans had been being “treated badly” on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The Nigerian authorities additionally expressed concerns over experiences of discriminatory behaviour, together with a video extensively shared on social media displaying a Nigerian lady along with her younger child being forcibly made to surrender her seat to a different particular person. It additionally mentioned {that a} group of Nigerians had been refused entry into Poland – an allegation dismissed by Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria.

But some foreigners mentioned they acquired a warm welcome in neighbouring nations, akin to Moldova and Romania, together with a comparatively easy transit.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.