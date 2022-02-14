More airlines likely to avoid Ukraine’s airspace: Advisory firm

More airways are more likely to keep away from Ukraine’s airspace amid insurance coverage points and a choice by main European carriers to cease overflights after a US warning that Russia may invade at any time, a flight operations advisory agency mentioned on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dutch airline KLM mentioned it might halt flights to Ukraine and thru the nation’s airspace, whereas Germany’s Lufthansa mentioned it was contemplating a suspension.

British Airways (BA) flights between London and Asia on Monday seemed to be avoiding the airspace, based on Reuters monitoring of flight monitoring service FlightRadar24.

A BA pilot on Sunday mentioned on Twitter that there was an extended flight time for freighter service from London to Bangkok due to “current geo-politics”. BA didn’t reply instantly to a request for remark.

“My guess would be that Ukraine will become unavailable pretty soon if what we’ve seen over the weekend crystallizes into a couple of more carriers actually pulling the pin,” mentioned Mark Zee, founding father of flight operations advisory agency OPSGROUP.

“I don’t think it will be government advice that’s doing it so much as it will be insurance-based unavailability or carriers looking at other carriers. So if you have KLM, Lufthansa and British Airways, for example, deciding not to overfly Ukraine at all, we’re almost back into an MH17 scenario,” he mentioned.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over japanese Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 individuals on board, two-thirds of them Dutch residents. Some airways have been already avoiding the airspace after earlier shoot-downs of army plane.

Zee mentioned that the avoidance of Ukraine’s airspace would have the largest routing affect on airways from neighboring international locations however that it was not anticipated so as to add a lot to the price of long-haul flights.

Ukrainian provider SkyUp mentioned it needed to divert a flight from Portugal to Ukraine on Saturday after the aircraft’s proprietor barred it from getting into Ukrainian airspace.

News company Interfax Ukraine mentioned Ukrainian insurance coverage corporations had obtained a notification from reinsurers that airways weren’t coated for battle dangers.

Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal on Sunday mentioned the federal government had allotted 16.6 billion hryvnia ($591.98 million) to make sure flight security for insurance coverage and leasing corporations to ensure the continuation of flights via its airspace.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

UAE embassy in Kyiv requests citizens postpone travel to Ukraine

Putin’s Ukraine strategy: A combination of threats and diplomacy