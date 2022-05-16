More arrests made in connection with violent protests in Musina | News24

Roads had been closed in Musina as protesters and police clashed.

Five folks have been arrested in reference to violent protests in Musina, Limpopo.

This follows the arrest of 4 others in reference to the protests.

Protesters allegedly blocked roads and looted outlets throughout the protests.

Five folks had been arrested on Sunday when police tried to “stabilise” Musina, following violent protests within the Limpopo city.

The arrests convey to 9 the variety of folks taken into custody in reference to the protests over the past week.

The water-related protests introduced Musina to a standstill final week. Major roads, together with the one to Beitbridge, had been blocked and outlets looted and closed, and pupils had been unable to go to high school.

READ | Residents of Musina bring town to standstill in protest over water

Those who had been arrested face prices of public violence, arson and malicious harm to property, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated.

The protests began on Tuesday night after water to the realm was shut off.

Ledwaba added:

During the protests, neighborhood members went on a rampage, blocked the roads and burnt tyres on the street and a few outlets in Nancefield location and Musina city had been looted. The protesters additional broken police autos, a municipality tractor, in addition to motorists’ autos for failing to pay them whereas on the roadside, manning unlawful tollgates.

Municipal buildings had been additionally reportedly broken throughout the protests.

The Vhembe District Municipality stated in a press release on Wednesday that the water scarcity was the results of three leaks in the primary pipeline that provides Musina with borehole water from the Limpopo River.

The first 4 arrests had been made on Thursday evening when 4 folks – aged 20 to 36 – had been apprehended.

Police have since stabilised the realm, Ledwaba stated.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.