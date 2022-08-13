More Black Former N.F.L. Players Eligible for Concussion Payouts

Dozens of Black retired N.F.L. gamers will now be eligible for payouts price a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars} from the league’s billion-dollar concussion settlement, reversing earlier choices made due to cognitive checks that used race-based measures to find out whether or not the gamers had dementia.

The determination, included in a standing report filed by the settlement administrator that was entered into the courtroom docket Thursday, got here two years after two former gamers sued the league to finish using race as a criterion in evaluating the gamers’ claims, a course of often called “race-norming.”

The settlement administrator discovered that 646 gamers who had been examined for dementia however didn’t qualify for money payouts may have their checks mechanically rescored with out utilizing race as a criterion.