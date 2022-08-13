More Black Former N.F.L. Players Eligible for Concussion Payouts
Dozens of Black retired N.F.L. gamers will now be eligible for payouts price a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars} from the league’s billion-dollar concussion settlement, reversing earlier choices made due to cognitive checks that used race-based measures to find out whether or not the gamers had dementia.
The determination, included in a standing report filed by the settlement administrator that was entered into the courtroom docket Thursday, got here two years after two former gamers sued the league to finish using race as a criterion in evaluating the gamers’ claims, a course of often called “race-norming.”
The settlement administrator discovered that 646 gamers who had been examined for dementia however didn’t qualify for money payouts may have their checks mechanically rescored with out utilizing race as a criterion.
Of these, 61 had been discovered to have reasonable or extreme dementia and should obtain payouts price $500,000 or extra. The payouts differ based mostly on a participant’s age and the variety of years he was within the league.
Another 246 former gamers had been discovered to have gentle dementia and can obtain extra testing to observe their situations. Thousands of different gamers have certified for examinations that won’t use race as an element; these gamers may qualify for payouts within the coming months and years.
The outcomes had been the newest chapter within the landmark concussion settlement that has resulted in about $1 billion in claims being paid to gamers with a variety of cognitive and neurological ailments together with dementia. For years, former gamers and their households have accused the league of constructing it tough, if not unattainable, to obtain payouts from the settlement, and so they have claimed that the plaintiffs lawyer who represents each participant within the class-action settlement was not doing enough to fight for them.
In August 2020, two retired Black gamers, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, challenged the seven-year-old settlement and accused the league of “explicitly and deliberately” discriminating towards Black gamers by utilizing separate race-based benchmarks to find out their eligibility for dementia-based payouts, which might be price a whole lot of 1000’s of {dollars}.
The league denied that it was making an attempt to exclude Black gamers however agreed to take away race as a criterion. Christopher Seeger, the lawyer representing the whole class of gamers, apologized for permitting race for use in evaluating dementia claims.
In October, the league and attorneys for the gamers agreed to stop using a player’s race when trying to determine his level of cognitive decline.
David Langfitt, who has represented a whole lot of former N.F.L. gamers within the settlement, stated former gamers and their households owe Henry, Davenport and their attorneys “a debt of gratitude for coming forward and correcting something that was clearly wrong.”
“The best way to think of the results so far is that they are a first step, a down payment on a problem that is now corrected,” Langfitt added. “Moving forward, we expect an ongoing positive impact on the claims process, because African American players will be treated the same as the white players with whom they played.”
In an announcement Friday, Seeger stated he was centered on the rescoring course of “to provide more retired players and their families with critical benefits, increase their access to information, and ensure greater equity and transparency going forward.”
The N.F.L. didn’t return a request for remark.