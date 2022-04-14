More charges laid against Perth dentist accused of drink-spiking Tinder dates

A Perth dentist who allegedly met up with girls by on-line relationship websites and spiked their drinks earlier than sexually assaulting them has been charged with one other 17 offences.

Farzam Mehrabi, 31, a dentist and third-year medical pupil at Notre Dame University, has already appeared earlier than courtroom to face separate however related prices.

Farzam Mehrabi, a dentist and third yr medical pupil at Notre Dame, faces prices of drugging seven girls and sexually assaulting six of them. Credit:WA Police/Supplied

Mehrabi was accused of utilizing medicine to stupefy two girls he met on-line and allegedly sexually assaulted one in every of them, aged 19, at a house in Shelley he shared along with his mother and father.

He met the opposite girl, aged 22, in individual at Bobeche bar in Perth and allegedly spiked her drink.