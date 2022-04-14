More charges laid against Perth dentist accused of drink-spiking Tinder dates
A Perth dentist who allegedly met up with girls by on-line relationship websites and spiked their drinks earlier than sexually assaulting them has been charged with one other 17 offences.
Farzam Mehrabi, 31, a dentist and third-year medical pupil at Notre Dame University, has already appeared earlier than courtroom to face separate however related prices.
Mehrabi was accused of utilizing medicine to stupefy two girls he met on-line and allegedly sexually assaulted one in every of them, aged 19, at a house in Shelley he shared along with his mother and father.
He met the opposite girl, aged 22, in individual at Bobeche bar in Perth and allegedly spiked her drink.
The girl fell unconscious at the back of his automotive, however regained consciousness as Mehrabi was driving and jumped out of the automotive at a set of lights, reporting the incident to a transit guard at Bull Creek Train Station.
At his prior courtroom date on March 25, Mehrabi was informed he would “almost definitely” face different prices after different girls got here ahead to police.
Sex assault squad detectives have since charged Mehrabi with 17 extra offences.
A police spokeswoman mentioned the brand new prices alleged Mehrabi met 5 girls by totally different on-line relationship websites between February and March, and whereas on a date with the ladies “put a substance in their drinks causing them to become incapacitated before sexually assaulting them”.
Mehrabi now faces a further seven counts of sexual penetration with out consent, 4 counts of stupefying to commit an indictable offence, two counts of frequent assault, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, impeded one other individual’s regular respiration or blood circulation by making use of strain to neck, and illegal and indecent assault.