Africa
More darkness ahead as Stage 4 load shedding kicks in on Wednesday morning | Fin24
Eskom has introduced that Stage 4 load shedding will likely be carried out from 09:00 on Wednesday morning till 05:00 on Friday.
Thereafter load shedding will likely be lowered to Stage 2 till 05:00 on Monday.
This was as a consequence of additional failures of era items at Duvha, Camden, Kendal and Kusile.
