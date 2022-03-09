Africa

More darkness ahead as Stage 4 load shedding kicks in on Wednesday morning | Fin24

Photo of The Wall The Wall18 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute



Eskom has introduced that Stage 4 load shedding will likely be carried out from 09:00 on Wednesday morning till 05:00 on Friday. 

Thereafter load shedding will likely be lowered to Stage 2 till 05:00 on Monday. 

This was as a consequence of additional failures of era items at Duvha, Camden, Kendal and Kusile. 

We reside in a world the place info and fiction get blurred

In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 per thirty days, you’ve got entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later in the present day.



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall18 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button