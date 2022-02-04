More deaths in aged care in one month than the whole of last year

The Omicron surge has challenged the aged care sector like by no means earlier than, revealing the basic issues recognized by the royal fee concerning workforce and funding. Despite aged care suppliers and their workers doing all they’ll, they desperately want the federal authorities to step up and supply them with the assets they should maintain individuals protected.

It is greater than disappointing {that a} failure to adequately plan forward and supply booster vaccines, PPE and RATs to the degrees wanted and to safe surge workforce has once more left aged care suppliers working to face nonetheless.

All of this might, and may, have been deliberate lengthy earlier than this summer season. It’s not as if we didn’t know the size of the influence COVID-19 might have on susceptible, frail older individuals in aged care.

Looking forward, as we probably face future waves of COVID-19, notably this coming winter, we have to put together long-term, lasting options that may guarantee the older Australians and the broader neighborhood that companies and their workers shall be supplied with all the pieces they should maintain their family members protected now and into the long run.

This is what the royal fee really useful, however in its price range response final yr the federal government failed to handle the 2 most vital points: guaranteeing we have now extra staff, higher expert and certified, and higher paid – given the fee discovered aged care workers to be persistently undervalued and underpaid; and second, a sustainable funding mannequin that covers the true prices of persistently delivering high-quality care.