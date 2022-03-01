More delays in case of Cape Town mom who allegedly sold pics of naked daughter | News24

The mom, who will not be named to guard her daughter’s id, was arrested in July final 12 months for allegedly promoting bare pictures of her daughter and receiving cost through PayPal.

The case in opposition to the Bonteheuwel mother accused of promoting bare footage of her daughter was postponed once more.

She was because of seem within the Parow Regional Court, but it surely was postponed to later in March.

A neighborhood ward councillor lamented the fixed delays within the case, which noticed worldwide investigators concerned.

The case of the Bonteheuwel mother accused of promoting bare footage of her four-year-old daughter was delayed once more and postponed to later in March for directions, to the dismay of the native ward councillor.

Councillor Angus McKenzie mentioned:

I’m interesting to our courts for the sake of the kid, neighborhood and all these affected by [Gender Based Violence] to behave and to position this mom on trial for the horrendous crime she is accused of. This prolonged delay is sadly not truthful on her both.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi beforehand informed News24 that the girl confronted costs of producing little one pornography, possession of kid pornography, distribution of kid pornography, monetary achieve from little one pornography, and rape.

She was arrested when native police and US authorities partnered after the FBI picked up on her on-line exercise.

She was traced through geotagging, and an agent from the US homeland safety division acted as a purchaser.

Said McKenzie: “It is sadly safe to assume that we have gone beyond the point of ‘justice delayed is justice denied; we are now left in the position that GBV would appear to have little or no consequences.”

