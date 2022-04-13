More disruptive rainfall with flooding expected overnight in parts of KZN | News24

The SA Weather Service says a stage 9 warning for the intense south-eastern elements of KwaZulu-Natal is in place for Tuesday evening.

At least 45 folks had died as a result of heavy downpours and flooding throughout the eThekwini metro municipality.

The SA Weather Service mentioned the in a single day rainfall reviews from KwaZulu-Natal had underscored the notably heavy and excessive nature of the rainfall, with some 24-hour falls exceeding 200mm.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a stage 9 warning for the intense south-eastern elements of KwaZulu-Natal in a single day.

The warning was upgraded from a Level 8, issued on Monday evening, after the heavy rainfall in a single day and Tuesday morning exceeded even the expectations of the southern African meteorological group at giant, mentioned SAWS chief forecaster Kevin Rae.

With a stage 9 warning, Rae mentioned “disruptive rainfall leading to widespread flooding of settlements, schools, roads, bridges, sinkholes, mudslides, soil erosion and major disruption of traffic is expected over the extreme south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal”.

A stage 4 warning was in place in a single day for the south-eastern inside of the province.

“The good news is that, by tomorrow [Wednesday] the current rainfall system will have weakened considerably, heralding a spell of a few days of settled dry weather,” mentioned Rae.

Rae mentioned the in a single day rainfall reviews from KwaZulu-Natal had underscored the cumbersome and excessive nature of the rainfall, with some 24-hour falls exceeding 200 millimetres.

Rae mentioned a number of stations reported 300 millimetres or extra.

Some of the best in a single day rainfall measured in KwaZulu-Natal included the King Shaka International Airport (225 mm), Margate (311 mm), Mount Edgecombe (307 mm), Port Edward (188 mm), and Virginia Airport (Durban north) with 304 mm.

“Such rainfall is of the order of values normally associated with tropical cyclones; however, SAWS must strongly emphasise that this system is not tropical in nature, nor is it a tropical cyclone markedly enhanced by the presence of sustained low-level maritime air which has been fed in from the southern Indian ocean, thus driving the system to produce more rainfall.

“Moreover, the unique supply of the maritime air was from hotter, sub-tropical elements of the ocean, with a higher capability to move moisture, an important ingredient of any rain-producing system,” Rae said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) on Tuesday confirmed that at least 45 people had died due to heavy downpours and flooding across the eThekwini metro municipality.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams were working to assist residents who had been trapped as a result of inclement weather conditions.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said more than 2 000 RDP homes had been damaged and more than 4 000 shacks swept away by the floods.

Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said its teams were also on the ground and assisting residents in affected areas.

Founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the team had also visited a family in Tongaat where a woman and three children had been swept away.

Sooliman said three bodies had been found, but one child was still missing.

