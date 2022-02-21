More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the most recent airways to cancel flights to Ukraine over considerations of a possible Russian assault on the nation.

The French provider mentioned Monday it’s canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv “in view of the local situation and as a precautionary measure.”

“Air France is constantly monitoring the geopolitical situation in the territories it serves in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety,” a spokesperson mentioned.

Lufthansa Group, which incorporates Austrian Airlines and Swiss Airlines, additionally introduced it’s suspending common flights to Kyiv and Odessa as of Monday. It will proceed to function planes to Lviv within the west of the nation.

A Lufthansa Group spokesperson mentioned: “The group continues to monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities.”

Dutch airline KLM introduced earlier this month it could cancel flights to Ukraine. Quite a lot of non-EU based mostly airways, together with Norwegian Air Shuttle and Emirates, have additionally suspended flights.

Low-costs like WizzAir and Ryanair, in the meantime, are nonetheless flying to Ukraine. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary mentioned final week it was his firm’s “duty and obligation … to support the people of Ukraine as long as there is no war or missiles flying there.”

A European Commission official said Friday there have been no plans to introduce flight restrictions on EU airways touring to, from or over Ukraine however that Brussels would “take steps very fast” if circumstances change.

Air France’s subsequent flight to Ukraine is scheduled for February 27.