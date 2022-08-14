More good news for SA breaststroke sensation Lara van Niekerk | Sport

Lara van Niekerk and Rebecca Meder ensured the SA Short Course

Championships in Pietermaritzburg ended on a excessive notice with each swimmers

dipping below the A qualifying time for the World Short Course Championships at

the tip of the yr within the 200m breaststroke.

It was a formidable outcome for each swimmers, contemplating Van Niekerk is best recognized

for her sprinting within the 50m and 100m breaststroke occasions, whereas Meder is extra

of a person medley swimmer.

Both

admitted afterwards that having the opposite to compete towards within the race made

all of the distinction. Van Niekerk took the nationwide title in a time of two:22.75

with Meder second in 2:23.37.

“I feel if

she hadn’t been subsequent to me, I undoubtedly wouldn’t have gone that onerous so I’m

super-happy,” mentioned Van Niekerk.

“It’s one other A qualifying time and a great way

to finish off this entire competitors factor I’ve had going for the final 4

months,” added the 19-year-old double Commonwealth Games champion who additionally

achieved A qualifying occasions within the 50 and 100m breaststroke in

Pietermaritzburg.

“We laughed

on the finish of the race and mentioned if we hadn’t been subsequent to one another, we don’t

know if we might have gone that point nevertheless it’s a great way to finish the meet,” mentioned

Meder.

“I by no means

thought I’d get an A time within the 200 breaststroke however having the ability to go B occasions

in all my different warmth swims after which once more within the finals is nice. I lastly

really feel extra like myself… it’s good confidence for me for my medleys.”

Van

Niekerk’s coach Eugene da Ponte was additionally happy with the week’s work.

“It’s

been a very good gala general coming off the worldwide season we’ve simply been

by way of. There wasn’t a lot of a break earlier than we went into this, so I used to be

anticipating Lara to be slightly bit drained,” he mentioned.

“She nonetheless

bought by way of the week with three qualifying occasions so I’m not going to complain.

I feel it was fairly profitable general. We managed to go slightly bit quicker

in all three occasions than we had been right here final yr… so general a very good gala and

we’re proud of the outcomes,” added Da Ponte.

Meanwhile,

two swimmers additionally managed to dip below the B qualifying mark within the 1500m

freestyle – which places them within the working for choice to the crew to compete

on the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne in December.

Stephanie

Houtman claimed the nationwide title in 16:42.10 with Catherine van Rensburg

second in 16:48.60. Dakota Tucker was the opposite swimmer to dip under the B

qualifying time on Sunday, claiming the 200m butterfly title in 2:13.25.