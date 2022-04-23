More hard questions, less sensationalism needed from media over xenophobia, immigration – experts | News24

A demonstrator holds an indication throughout a protest towards xenophobia exterior of the principle gate of the South African High Commission which was shut right down to avert reprisal assaults in Abuja. (Kola Sulaimon, AFP)

Media ought to have a look at immigration and anti-foreign sentiments from all angles, panelists at a GCIS roundtable dialogue have stated.

They stated media retailers ought to ask laborious questions over utilizing sensationalist headlines.

Citizens ought to really feel like their voices are being heard so resentment doesn’t construct.

When it involves responsibly reporting on complicated problems with immigration and anti-foreign sentiments, South African media ought to look past sensationalist headlines and ask the laborious questions, specialists stated on Friday.

Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird stated sensationalism typically crept in when information media targeted on massive occasions as they occurred, reporting on xenophobia on the level of an assault or violent confrontation.

READ | The Big Debate: Does Dudula divide?

Speaking at a roundtable dialogue hosted by the Government Communication and Information System, Bird stated media additionally largely reported on what main political figures have been saying about these points.

He gave the instance of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi making headlines this week for launching an attack on illegal foreign nationals and saying South Africa was the only country that accepted “rascals“.

“[Motsoaledi] is taking a fundamentally sensationalist approach to dealing with these issues precisely because his department is a flaming mess,” stated Bird.

He stated individuals weren’t documented, in lots of respects, as a result of the house affairs division was not purposeful, and its companies had been even much less accessible through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bird added:

It’s a little bit of a blended bag after we speak about how our media report and tackle these items. Some of them do an unimaginable job the place they spotlight them, they converse to the appropriate points, and a few see their function as merely reporting on a few of these issues and never… highlighting fairly why xenophobia is so basically damaging.

Bird stated the media ought to, for instance, be asking Motsoaledi what number of days in a row the house affairs system had been functioning and operational.

“Step outside of playing that nice, attractive populist game of getting a great headline.”

Immigration advisor Tumi Madiba stated there gave the impression to be mistrust in how media had been reporting on immigration, and that they need to stay goal.

‘Be truthful, balanced’

If residents’ issues have been ignored, it could construct resentment, he added.

“Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is not xenophobic… he has been able to listen to the concerns and outcries of South Africans and is doing something to fix home affairs,” Madiba stated. “He is just reporting the facts on the ground.”

Bird stated the media ought to unpack points and challenges as being multifaceted and complicated.

“Why aren’t our media telling more stories about what [documented] foreign nationals are doing, and how they contribute to our nation? Our media have a fundamental responsibility to address that, [and] to condemn and undermine discourse that supports and incites violence.”

Bird stated reporting must also converse to the large issues of criminality, drug abuse, rape and GBV that communities have been going through.

SABC overseas editor Sophie Mokoena agreed.

She stated:

When we inform the story of overseas nationals, we should have a look at all angles… we should guard towards fabling and stigmatising people who find themselves legally within the nation. You can’t simply generalise and speak about overseas nationals should go. You must know precisely who you might be speaking about.

“Be fair, balanced and give all sides the right to reply. Above all, ask hard questions.”

Mokoena stated management was important at this juncture on the African continent and globally.

“South Africans must be satisfied that laws are being implemented. Foreign nationals in country legally and those still waiting to be processed must know there are laws protecting them but they must also do their part by respecting laws of country.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.