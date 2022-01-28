“More Important To Be…”: Rafael Nadal On His Record 21st Grand Slam Bid | Tennis News

Rafael Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam champion, on Friday reached the ultimate of the Australian Open males’s singles occasion. The World No. 5 defeated World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to succeed in the ultimate of the primary Grand Slam of the yr. Nadal, whose solely Australian Open triumph got here in 2009, stated that he by no means anticipated that he would get an opportunity to contest the ultimate as soon as once more in 2022. “I feel very lucky that I won once in my career here in 2009, but I never thought about another chance in 2022,” Nadal was quoted as saying by information company AFP.

Nadal, who’s degree on 20 Grand Slams every with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, stated that being within the Australian Open ultimate means extra to him than statistics — referring to his bid to develop into the all-time males’s Grand Slam chief..

“For me at the end it’s about more than all these statistics, it’s about being in the final of the Australian Open one more time. That means a lot to me. To me it’s more important to be in the final of the Australian Open and fight to win another Australian Open than the rest of the statistics for the history of the sport,” he stated.

A win on Sunday would take him previous Federer and Djokovic within the all-time males’s singles Grand Slam titles checklist, with 21.

Speaking about his two rivals, Djokovic and Federer, who weren’t a part of the lads’s singles draw, Nadal stated: “I just feel happy to be part of this amazing era of tennis, sharing all these things with another two players.”

“That’s it. In some ways it doesn’t matter if somebody achieve one more or one less,” he added.

Nadal will play both high seed Daniil Medvedev or Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas within the ultimate on the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)