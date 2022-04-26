More of France turns a shade of Marine blue

Emmanuel Macron was reelected as president of France on Sunday, however his far-right rival Marine Le Pen made a robust push throughout giant swathes of the nation.

The National Rally candidate led in additional than 18,000 of the 35,000 mainland French communes, albeit principally in sparsely populated, rural areas, whereas Macron received the massive cities and customarily did higher in densely populated areas, successful 58.5 % of the vote total.

Le Pen polled effectively in her conventional strongholds in northeastern France and within the southeast, in addition to in French abroad territories. She additionally made good points within the historically extra left-leaning southwest of the nation, taking a number of of the bigger administrative districts often known as départements.