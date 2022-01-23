More Republicans view right-wing group Oath Keepers favorably than not: Poll

More Republicans view the right-wing group Oath Keepers favorably than not, in response to a brand new ballot.

The Oath Keepers are a far-right militia who allegedly inspired protesters to breach the U.S. Capitol on January 6 through the certification of the 2020 presidential elections. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies them as an extremist group “based on a set of baseless conspiracy theories about the federal government working to destroy Americans’ liberties.”

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 38 % of registered Republicans stated they both maintain “very” or “somewhat” favorable views of the group, whereas 36 % stated they view them unfavorably. Another 26 % stated they didn’t know.

Among everybody surveyed, solely 20 % of respondents stated they maintain favorable views of the teams, whereas 63 % stated they view them unfavorably, in response to the ballot. When requested how a lot respondents have heard concerning the group, 21 % stated they’ve heard so much, 35 % stated just a little and 44 % stated they’d heard nothing in any respect.

The ballot requested respondents a collection of questions concerning the risk posed by right-wing militias.

More than half of respondents—53 %—stated they’re a critical risk to the United States, whereas 17 % stated they pose no risk.

Among Republicans, the variety of respondents who stated they pose a critical risk dropped to 32 %, whereas 31 % stated they pose no risk in any respect, in response to the ballot.

The ballot surveyed 1,500 individuals on-line from January 15 to 18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 %.

Earlier this month, Oath Keepers chief Stewart Rhodes was charged with seditious conspiracy for his position through the Capitol riot. He was arrested in Texas on January 11.

The Department of Justice alleged in an announcement concerning the indictment that he and co-conspirators “coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C.” on or round January 6.

They allegedly took numerous actions forward of the riots, together with “organizing trainings to teach and learn paramilitary combat tactics; bringing and contributing paramilitary gear, weapons, and supplies…to the Capitol grounds” and “breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol grounds and building on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to prevent, hinder and delay the certification of the Electoral College vote.”

Some Republican lawmakers have condemned the group.

In September 2021, GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger stated on CNN: “They are all about the overthrow of the federal government.”

“This overthrow the government fetish that exists—I don’t understand it except there’s a lot of bored people out there who probably never served a day in their life and gets to go play dress-up,” added the Illinois lawmaker.

Newsweek reached out to the National Republican Committee for touch upon Saturday. This story shall be up to date with any response.