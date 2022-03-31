‘More succinct’: casino manager denies watering down report

A senior supervisor at Star Entertainment Group has denied ordering a due diligence officer to water down a report into junket group Suncity to minimize allegations that its operator was concerned in organised crime and take away criticisms of the way in which the on line casino had dealt with suspected cash laundering.

Kevin Houlihan, the overall supervisor of economic crime, requested due diligence supervisor Angus Buchanan in 2020 to report on whether or not The Star ought to proceed to take care of Suncity and its operator Alvin Chau.

Kevin Houlihan described the second model of a due diligence report as “more succinct”. Credit:Liquor and Gaming NSW

Star executives turned conscious in 2018 that Suncity had been conducting money transactions in a non-public room referred to as Salon 95 to which the junket operator had been given unique entry, and this had been flagged as an indicator that cash laundering was going down. Some people had been charged with receiving the proceeds of crime in relation to actions that had occurred in Salon 95. The inquiry heard that Mr Houlihan had additionally seen the findings of a 2018 investigation into Suncity by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which linked Mr Chau to triads and organised crime.

But Suncity continued to function in a non-public room on the Star on line casino.