‘More succinct’: casino manager denies watering down report
A senior supervisor at Star Entertainment Group has denied ordering a due diligence officer to water down a report into junket group Suncity to minimize allegations that its operator was concerned in organised crime and take away criticisms of the way in which the on line casino had dealt with suspected cash laundering.
Kevin Houlihan, the overall supervisor of economic crime, requested due diligence supervisor Angus Buchanan in 2020 to report on whether or not The Star ought to proceed to take care of Suncity and its operator Alvin Chau.
Star executives turned conscious in 2018 that Suncity had been conducting money transactions in a non-public room referred to as Salon 95 to which the junket operator had been given unique entry, and this had been flagged as an indicator that cash laundering was going down. Some people had been charged with receiving the proceeds of crime in relation to actions that had occurred in Salon 95. The inquiry heard that Mr Houlihan had additionally seen the findings of a 2018 investigation into Suncity by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, which linked Mr Chau to triads and organised crime.
But Suncity continued to function in a non-public room on the Star on line casino.
The Star on line casino inquiry heard on Thursday that Mr Buchanan’s first model of the report, delivered in October 2020, was extremely important of the way in which the Star had dealt with its relationship with Suncity, describing its response to suspicions that it was utilizing the on line casino to launder cash as “weak and not proportionate to the risk”.
But counsel helping the inquiry, Naomi Sharp, SC, pointed to a number of variations between the preliminary draft and a second draft produced after Mr Buchanan had met the compliance officers, Mr Houlihan and the group basic counsel, Andrew Power, later that month.
It was put earlier than the inquiry that, as an ex-police officer with 20 years expertise investigating Chinese organised crime, Mr Buchanan reported in his first draft that Mr Chau would have retained a relationship together with his former triad and was concerned in organised crime and it was extremely unlikely that cash laundering would have occurred in Salon 95 with out his information and acquiescence.
The second model of the report apparently added that there was no info out there to recommend Mr Chau had directed the exercise. “To the contrary, Mr Chau appears to be a respected figure across South East Asia and enjoys the reputation of being a successful and astute businessman,” the second draft stated.