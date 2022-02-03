More Than 100 Flights Canceled At Detroit Metro Airport Amid Winter Storm

(CBS Detroit) — With a winter storm touching down in Michigan, a number of flights at Metropolitan Wayne County Aiport (DTW) have been canceled.

According to FlightAware — a flight monitoring and knowledge platform — greater than 100 flights departing and arriving at DTW have been canceled as of Wednesday night.

Airport officers advise vacationers to test their flight standing because the snow continues to fall. The airport doesn’t decide the standing.

To test the flight standing at DTW, go to www.metroairport.com/flights/flight-status.

As the snowfall will increase, it’s essential to test your flight standing earlier than heading to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Visit your airline’s web site or app for sooner service. Remember, the airport doesn’t decide flight standing. #SafeTravelsDTW https://t.co/NhPNQ8Q6vp — DTW Airport (@DTWeetin) February 2, 2022

A winter storm warning has been issued till 10 p.m. Thursday in Washtenaw, Lenawee, Monroe and Wayne counties and till 7 a.m. in Lapeer, Livingston, Sanilac, Macomb, Shiawassee, Genesee, St. Clair and Oakland counties.

Additionally, town of Flint received 9 inches of snow, breaking an previous document of 8.3 inches set in 2011, in line with the National Weather Service.

Click here to view the reside winter storm tracker.

