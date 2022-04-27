More than 100 Nigeria oil blast victims buried in mass graves | News24

More than 100 victims of a lethal explosion in Nigeria have been buried in mass graves.

The stays of a couple of hundred victims killed in a weekend explosion of an unlawful oil refinery in southern Nigeria have been buried on Tuesday night in three mass graves, officers mentioned.

The blast late Friday at a website between Rivers and Imo states was one of many worst in years in an space the place oil theft and unlawful refining are rife, inflicting enormous losses and environmental injury in Africa’s largest crude producer.

President Muhammadu Buhari had referred to as the incident a disaster and a nationwide catastrophe after 110 folks have been killed.

The charred our bodies have been buried in three mass graves on the website by the Imo state authorities represented by the chairman of the native authorities space and emergency officers.

No relations have been current for the reason that our bodies couldn’t be recognized as a result of they have been burnt past recognition, Ifeanyi Nnaji of NEMA emergency companies company advised AFP.

“We are here today to do justice as a responsible government, because of the explosion, most corpses here cannot be identified,” mentioned Marcellinius Amadioha, chairman of the native authorities authority.

Pipeline fires are widespread in Nigeria, due to poor upkeep but in addition because of thieves who vandalise strains to siphon off oil, refine it at makeshift tanks and promote the gas on the black market.

The worst pipeline blast in Nigeria occurred within the southern city of Jesse in October 1998, killing over 1,000 villagers.

Crude oil is tapped by thieves from pipelines owned by main oil firms and refined illegally into saleable merchandise.

Mele Kyari, head of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), mentioned earlier this month Nigeria loses round 250,000 barrels of crude to grease thieves each day. Daily manufacturing is round 1.4 million bpd.

Most folks within the oil-producing Niger delta dwell in dire poverty although the nation is the largest oil producer on the continent and Africa’s largest economic system.