More than 100 vultures killed after being poisoned in Kruger | Fin24

The EWT, a conservation organisation, on Friday issued an announcement indicating that the poisoning is linked to poaching. Rangers discovered the buffalo carcass within the northern Kruger National Park on 11 August. The buffalo had been killed by way of snaring earlier than it was laced with poison.

Bloomberg reported that the buffalo was intentionally poisoned so the scavenging birds would succumb. Vulture physique components are utilized in native conventional drugs as a result of the birds are seen as highly effective, Gareth Tate from EWT’s Birds of Prey programme advised Bloomberg.

According to EWT, 104 critically endangered White-backed Vultures have been among the many species poisoned. Others embrace one critically endangered White-headed Vulture, two susceptible Cape Vultures and one endangered Lappet-faced Vulture.

Twenty-four vultures have been saved, having been taken to the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, in Limpopo, for therapy. Two of the surviving African White-backed Vultures recovered and have been launched again into the wild on Thursday. They have been fitted with GPS monitoring models in order that their progress may be monitored.

The occasion has led to the lack of 5% of the area’s vultures. “The populations affected in the latest incident will take some time to recover, particularly as it is the peak of vulture breeding season, and it is estimated that for every breeding adult lost, one chick is lost too,” the EWT stated.

A research paper on declining vulture populations, launched in June, additionally indicated that vultures are poisoned for his or her components for use in conventional drugs and ceremonies.

“The demand for animal body parts to feed the illegal wildlife trade has led to thousands of vultures being poisoned across Africa, which has devastated populations and is driving them rapidly towards extinction,” EWT stated.

Poison hotspot

The Greater Kruger is a hotspot for wildlife poisoning, with vultures being most affected. About 600 vultures from 5 threatened species have been killed within the Greater Kruger since January 2019. Incidents have been largely within the northern part of the Kruger National Park, in accordance with the EWT.

The EWT warned that the speed and scale of the poisoning may result in the native extinction of those vultures within the area – throughout the subsequent 4 years. Not all incidents are detected and reported, which implies the EWT’s information could even be underreporting the affect.

Between 2020 and 2022, the EWT and Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre managed to rescue 75 threatened vultures that survived poisoning incidents within the Kruger. Most (67%) have been efficiently rehabilitated and launched into the wild. The work is funded by the Charl van der Merwe Trust, Alu-Cab, Cleveland Zoo, Disney Conservation Fund, and the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.