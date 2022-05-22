More than 1,000 educational institutions destroyed by Russian Army since the start of the war, President Zelensky says

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan holds a information convention throughout the NATO summit on the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate telephone conversations Saturday with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg relating to the NATO membership utility of the Nordic nations.

Erdoğan has said quite a few occasions in latest days that Turkey wouldn’t assist Finland and Sweden to hitch NATO and accused them of being “like guesthouses for terror organizations.” Erdoğan claimed the 2 nations are harboring members of the separatist militant Kurdistan’s Workers Party, often known as PKK.

Finland and Sweden formally utilized to hitch NATO final Wednesday. The determination represents a setback for Moscow, with the conflict in Ukraine triggering the type of enlargement of the alliance that it invaded Ukraine to stop. The entry of Finland would imply including tons of of miles of direct NATO borders with Russia.

During the telephone name with Andersson, Erdoğan said that “Turkey has for a long time emphasized that it is uncomfortable with Sweden’s contacts with individuals and so-called organizations under the control of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG/PYD and Sweden’s political, financial and weapon support to terrorist organizations must end,” in line with a press release from the Turkish presidency.

The YPG is a Syrian Kurdish group in northern Syria supported by varied Western nations. The YPG is an ally within the struggle towards ISIS, however Turkey considers it an extension of the PKK, which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

Andersson mentioned she appreciated talking with the Turkish president immediately.

“We look forward to strengthening our bilateral relations, including on peace, security, and the fight against terrorism,” in line with the prime minister’s Twitter account.

Erdoğan informed Niinistö on the telephone that “an understanding that ignores terrorist organizations that pose a threat to an ally within NATO is incompatible with the spirit of friendship and alliance,” in line with the Turkish presidency.

Niinistö additionally wrote on his Twitter account about his “open and direct” conversation with Erdogan, saying:

“I stated that as NATO Allies, Finland and Turkey will commit to each other’s security and our relationship will thus grow stronger. Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The close dialogue continues.”

Erdoğan additionally informed Stoltenberg on the telephone that “unless Sweden and Finland clearly show that they will stand in solidarity with Turkey on fundamental issues, especially in the fight against terrorism, Turkey will not approach their NATO membership positively,” in line with the presidency.

Stoltenberg mentioned on his Twitter account that “we agree that the security concerns of all Allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution.”

The legislatures of all 30 current members of the alliance should approve new candidates.