More than 10,000 people take part in first full-length Riyadh Marathon

More than 10,000 individuals from Saudi Arabia and world wide took half within the Riyadh Marathon on Saturday, in accordance with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

It was the primary official full marathon to be held within the Kingdom, in accordance with the official web site, and was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation. A half marathon was held in 2018.

The 42-kilometer race started at King Saud University at 6.15 a.m. and handed by the historic district of Diriyah, earlier than runners made their means down Prince Mohammed bin Salman Road, and thru the King Abdullah Financial heart earlier than returning to the college.

Saudi runners made up 57 % of these collaborating, though athletes from Ethiopia took first place in each the lads’s and girls’s skilled classes.

Tadese Tsegaye Getachew received first place within the males’s skilled class, whereas Nare Tadu Teshome took gold within the ladies’s skilled class.

In the overall class, Saudi Ali Al-Shahrani received third place, whereas the Kenyan Michael Kimtai took second and Kenyan Bernard Chiruiyot received first.

Prize cash value $500,000 (two million riyals) was given to race winners.

“We are happy today to launch the Riyadh Marathon 2022,” mentioned Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Saud, Minister of Sport, in an announcement revealed on the Riyadh Marathon web site.

“Through the continuous and unlimited support from our leadership His Majesty Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia has been able to become one of the world’s leading sport destinations,” Prince Abdulaziz added.

