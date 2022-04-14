More than 100,000 first-time voters are not enrolled – time is running out

But we care in regards to the world we’re going to inherit, and now it’s time for us to do one thing that may’t be ignored nor belittled.

Loading

First-time voters have the facility to form this federal election’s end result.

If we wish a authorities that really represents us, somewhat than huge enterprise, the rich, and the fossil gas firms, it’s going to take all of us.

We can’t simply watch from the sidelines. We, as younger individuals, have a duty to signify the hopes and considerations of our technology, and the generations to come back.