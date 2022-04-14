More than 100,000 first-time voters are not enrolled – time is running out
But we care in regards to the world we’re going to inherit, and now it’s time for us to do one thing that may’t be ignored nor belittled.
First-time voters have the facility to form this federal election’s end result.
If we wish a authorities that really represents us, somewhat than huge enterprise, the rich, and the fossil gas firms, it’s going to take all of us.
We can’t simply watch from the sidelines. We, as younger individuals, have a duty to signify the hopes and considerations of our technology, and the generations to come back.
We’ve seen our communities round Australia already experiencing the impacts of the local weather disaster, with record-breaking heatwaves, bushfires and floods all occurring in simply the previous few years. These occasions are now not anomalies, however our ongoing actuality.
We can not enable the federal government to maintain handing billions of {dollars} to huge fossil gas companies whose actions are making excessive heatwaves, bushfires and floods worse.
It’s essential to do that as a result of we reside in a society that’s stacked towards younger individuals, towards individuals of color, towards individuals of low-socioeconomic backgrounds, and folks of migrant backgrounds.
We want a authorities with a long-term plan, a authorities that listens, a authorities that really exhibits up for communities on the frontlines of crises. We deserve a authorities dedicated to a protected future for all of us. A authorities that works for us.
And we have to take part within the democratic course of to make this occur.
Grace Vegesana is a local weather and racial justice campaigner on the Australian Youth Climate Coalition.