More than 11,000 Russian troops killed in war, says Ukraine

More than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces’ common employees stated on Sunday.

A day earlier, it put Russian casualties at over 10,000. It didn’t report Ukrainian casualties.

Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia continued its assault for an eleventh day, and President Putin stated Western sanctions have been akin to a declaration of conflict.

Blasts have been heard in a single day in Kharkiv, the second-largest metropolis, Ukrainian media stated, whereas the armed forces stated they have been

conducting defensive operations within the jap Donetsk, Chernihiv, and elsewhere.

Ukraine, which says it has shot down 88 Russian plane, continues to shock Russia with the size and energy of its resistance, UK army intelligence stated.

