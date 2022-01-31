More than 1,400 U.S. flights canceled by winter storm in Northeast

More than 1,400 U.S. flights had been canceled on Sunday after the nation’s northeast states had been walloped a day earlier by a lethal winter storm that prompted a number of states to declare emergencies, Trend reviews citing Reuters.

The complete variety of flight cancellations inside, into, or out of the United States was about 1,450as of Sunday afternoon, in keeping with flight-tracking web site FlightAware.com. Another 1,774 U.S.-related flights had been delayed, the info confirmed.

LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Boston Logan International Airport had been among the many hardest hit by delays and cancellations.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped greater than 2 ft (60 cm) of snow on some areas whereas packing excessive winds, prompting hundreds of flight cancellations and main governors in Rhode Island and different states to curtail entry to the roads.

New York’s Long Island city of Islip was the toughest hit statewide, Governor Kathy Hochul informed WCBS-TV on Sunday. “We’re going to give them the golden snowball award for this week, this storm. They were at 24.7 inches,” Hochul mentioned.

“The storm moved out of our region last night, but we expect to be clearing more roads … and working with our utilities throughout the day today and tomorrow,” Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito mentioned at a Sunday morning briefing.

In neighboring Canada, the worst of the chilly climate was over in Atlantic Canada, however many communities had been coping with residual blowing snow, rain, sturdy winds and storm surge on Sunday, in keeping with the Weather Network channel.

The situations on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket improved on Sunday after the highly effective nor’easter flooded roads and triggered a big energy outage on Saturday, the native police division mentioned. The water was deep sufficient for 2 highschool college students to row a canoe alongside a flooded road, in keeping with a photograph posted on social media.

In Massachusetts, about 31,000 out of two.6 million clients had been with out electrical energy as of early Sunday, in keeping with the PowerOutage.us web site. Utility firm Eversource Energy mentioned most of its clients who had been nonetheless with out energy could have it again by the top of the day on Monday.

The climate could have contributed to not less than three deaths in New York alone, all on Long Island. One was an aged lady who was discovered on Saturday in a resort parking zone in Uniondale, New York, along with her automotive window open, in keeping with the Nassau County Police Department. Authorities additionally reported the deaths of two males, ages 53 and 75, who collapsed whereas shoveling snow at separate areas within the Long Island city of Syosset on Saturday.