More than 2 million infant swings and rockers recalled after 10-month-old dies

More than 2 million MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers are being recalled after the strangulation dying of a 10-month-old and shut name involving one other baby, Thorley Industries and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission introduced on Monday.

The recall includes 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers offered by Thorley’s 4moms line at BuyBuy Baby and Target shops nationwide, in addition to on-line at 4moms.com and Amazon. The swings and rockers have been offered from January 2010 by way of August 2022 for between $160 and $250, in keeping with the notice posted by the CPSC.

Another 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers have been offered in Canada, the company and Pennsylvania-based firm mentioned.

4moms has acquired two experiences of infants getting entangled within the strap below an unoccupied MamaRoo toddler swing after crawling below the product’s seat. One 10-month previous died from asphyxiation and one other 10-month-old child suffered bruising to his neck earlier than being rescued by a caregiver, they mentioned.

Thorley Industries is recalling greater than 2 million toddler rockers and swings due to a danger of strangulation. Among the merchandise being recalled is the MamaRoo Model 1037 and RockaRoo Model 4M-012, pictured above. 4moms



The recall includes MamaRoo fashions utilizing a three-point harness: variations 1.0 and a couple of.0 (mannequin quantity 4M-005), model 3.0 (mannequin quantity 1026) and model 4.0 (mannequin quantity 1037). The RockaRoo rocker being recalled has the mannequin quantity 4M-012, which will be discovered on its backside.

Families with infants who can crawl ought to cease utilizing the recalled swings and rockers and put them the place infants cannot attain them. Those with the recalled merchandise can register for a free strap fastener to forestall the straps from extending below the swing when not in use.

Thorley Industries will be reached toll-free at (877) 870-7390 from 8 a.m. to five p.m. Eastern time Monday by way of Friday; by e-mail at safetyandrecall@4moms.com; or on-line at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com or https://www.4moms.com.

Rocker security warning

Monday’s recall comes two months after the CPSC warned Americans against using infant rockers for sleep, citing no less than 14 deaths linked to merchandise made by Fisher-Price and one other by Kids2.

Parents and caregivers ought to by no means use inclined merchandise — together with rockers, gliders, soothers and swings — for toddler sleep and must also not go away infants within the merchandise unattended or with bedding materials because of the danger of suffocation, the company and firms mentioned.

President Biden in May signed into law the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which bans the manufacture or sale of padded crib bumper pads and inclined sleep merchandise linked to a whole bunch of deaths.