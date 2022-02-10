More than 20 dead and thousands displaced as heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Brazil

More than 1,546 households have additionally been displaced, in response to a press release launched by the State Civil Defense, which additionally mentioned that no less than eight youngsters had been among the many useless.

Authorities have deployed a working group of firefighters, navy police and civil protection personnel to assist the mayors of the cities which have been impacted, mentioned São Paulo Governor João Doria on Sunday.

Images from the municipality of Franco da Rocha confirmed components of main roads submerged, whereas others confirmed rescue employees digging by way of particles searching for survivors and helpful belongings after a landslide destroyed houses.

Some 15 million reais (about $2.8 million) will likely be allotted to the ten most-affected municipalities, in response to a press release from Doria’s workplace.