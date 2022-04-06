More than 20 million MTN Nigeria subscribers blocked from making calls | Fin24

Nigerian authorities have ordered all cellphone corporations to dam all telephones that aren’t linked to ID numbers from making outgoing voice calls.

On Wednesday morning, MTN confirmed that it has complied with the directive – which impacts practically a 3rd of its subscribers in Nigeria, or 20 million folks.

“In line with operating licence requirements, MTN Nigeria has complied with the directive and implemented the restrictions on only outgoing voice calls of affected subscribers. All other services remain available to all subscribers, including those that are yet to submit their National Identity Numbers (NINs),” MTN said in a statement.

Nigeria is the continent’s most populous nation and MTN’s largest market.

The mobile operator has around 68.5 million subscribers in the country, and it said that around 47 million users – approximately 67% of its subscriber base – submitted their NINs by 31 March. These complying subscribers account for 76% of its N1.7 trillion (around R59 billion) service revenue for the 2021 financial year.

“Outgoing voice income from the present subscribers who haven’t submitted a NIN quantities to about 9% of MTN Nigeria’s complete FY 2021 service income on an annualised foundation,” MTN said. For the MTN group this amounts to around 3% of its 2021 financial service revenue on an annualised basis.

The company said it supports the government’s drive and it’s trying to get more subscribers on board, with 4 200 “factors of enrolment” across the country.

In November MTN announced that it planned to sell shares in its Nigeria unit worth about 101 billion naira (around R3.5 billion), as part of a plan to dispose of assets and pay down debt.

MTN’s share worth dropped greater than 7% on Tuesday within the wake of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s directive, however its assertion on Wednesday morning did a little bit to recuperate investor sentiment with a 3% leap in morning commerce.