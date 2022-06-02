More than 20 of Putin’s allies fight back against EU sanctions

More than 20 businessmen, politicians and different people related to the Kremlin are suing the Council of the EU after having been sanctioned following the invasion of Ukraine, court docket filings present.

Among them is Roman Abramovich, former proprietor of the Chelsea soccer membership, who was sanctioned in March for allegedly benefiting from his shut ties to President Vladimir Putin.

It’s not the primary time oligarchs have taken the EU to court docket over sanctions — and plenty of have won their legal battles previously. For instance, the court sided with Viktor Yanukovych, former Ukrainian president who courted Russia for years, in 2019.

The complaints have been filed on the EU’s General Court, the bloc’s second highest tribunal, based on official paperwork.

More circumstances are more likely to comply with, with the EU having imposed asset freezes and journey bans on greater than 1,100 folks and greater than 80 firms and entities. Proceedings are more likely to final months, if not years.