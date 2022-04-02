More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

Russian police detained 211 folks Saturday at protests towards Moscow’s army operation in Ukraine, an NGO mentioned.

OVD-Info, which screens arrests throughout protests, mentioned police had detained at the very least 211 folks throughout demonstrations in 17 cities in Russia.

An AFP journalist in Moscow witnessed greater than 20 folks detained by riot police beneath heavy snowfall within the capital’s central park Zaryadye, a brief distance from the Kremlin.

Police escorted away folks sitting on park benches or simply standing round with out explaining the explanations for the detention, the reporter mentioned.

One of the detained ladies held a bouquet of white tulips, whereas one other a number of instances exclaimed “No to war in Ukraine!” as she was being taken away.

A nationwide sit-in Saturday towards what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine was introduced on social media by activists in round 30 Russian cities.

The organizers mentioned in an announcement they wished to protest “the collapse of [Russia’s” economy,” against Russian President Vladimir Putin and to demand freedom for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Russia deserves peace, democracy and prosperity,” they said.

In Russia’s second city, Saint Petersburg, AFP saw multiple arrests near the city’s Legislative Assembly where around 40 people gathered, although it was unclear how many were there to protest.

“Nobody will come, all the active ones were detained at previous protests,” said 30-year-old Sergei Gorelov, who said he came to “take a look and show support if necessary.”

“I just came to stand around, to somehow express my protest to everything that is happening. It’s scary to protest actively,” Galina Sedova, 50, told AFP at the scene.

Protesters risk fines and possible prison sentences by taking to the streets.

OVD-Info says that over 15,000 people have been detained at rallies across the country to protest Russian military action in Ukraine, which was launched on February 24.

