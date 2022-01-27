More than 200 new species discovered in Mekong region, WWF says
The discoveries listed in a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) embody a brand new rock gecko present in Thailand, a mulberry tree species in Vietnam, and a big-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that’s already threatened by deforestation.
The 224 discoveries underlined the wealthy biodiversity of the Mekong area, which encompasses Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, stated WWF.
But it additionally highlights the threats going through wildlife in fragmented and degraded pure habitats, with specialists and scientists urging better worldwide cooperation to protect what’s left.
The discoveries within the Mekong “demonstrate that the region is still a frontline for scientific exploration and a hotspot of species diversity,” the report stated. “However, these discoveries also are a stark reminder of what we stand to lose if human settlement and development activities in the region continue to destroy the natural environment.
“Many species go extinct earlier than they’re even found, pushed by habitat destruction, ailments unfold by human actions, predation and competitors introduced by invasive species, and the devastating impacts of unlawful and unsustainable wildlife commerce.”