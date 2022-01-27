More than 200 new species discovered in Mekong region, WWF says

The discoveries listed in a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) embody a brand new rock gecko present in Thailand, a mulberry tree species in Vietnam, and a big-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that’s already threatened by deforestation.

Some of the extra curious creatures embody the Popa Langur , a monkey with lengthy limbs and a protracted tail, named after the extinct volcano Mount Popa, dwelling to about 100 of those monkeys — the biggest inhabitants of the species.

There’s the cavefish found in Myanmar, coloured a pale yellow-white, which is so uncommon and completely different from different fish in the identical household that scientists determined to create an entire new genus for it. Then there’s the iridescent snake , its scales shifting by means of blues and greens within the mild.

The 224 discoveries underlined the wealthy biodiversity of the Mekong area, which encompasses Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, stated WWF.