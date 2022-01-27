Asia

More than 200 new species discovered in Mekong region, WWF says

The discoveries listed in a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) embody a brand new rock gecko present in Thailand, a mulberry tree species in Vietnam, and a big-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that’s already threatened by deforestation.

Some of the extra curious creatures embody the Popa Langur, a monkey with lengthy limbs and a protracted tail, named after the extinct volcano Mount Popa, dwelling to about 100 of those monkeys — the biggest inhabitants of the species.
There’s the cavefish found in Myanmar, coloured a pale yellow-white, which is so uncommon and completely different from different fish in the identical household that scientists determined to create an entire new genus for it. Then there’s the iridescent snake, its scales shifting by means of blues and greens within the mild.

The 224 discoveries underlined the wealthy biodiversity of the Mekong area, which encompasses Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, stated WWF.

But it additionally highlights the threats going through wildlife in fragmented and degraded pure habitats, with specialists and scientists urging better worldwide cooperation to protect what’s left.

The discoveries within the Mekong “demonstrate that the region is still a frontline for scientific exploration and a hotspot of species diversity,” the report stated. “However, these discoveries also are a stark reminder of what we stand to lose if human settlement and development activities in the region continue to destroy the natural environment.

“Many species go extinct earlier than they’re even found, pushed by habitat destruction, ailments unfold by human actions, predation and competitors introduced by invasive species, and the devastating impacts of unlawful and unsustainable wildlife commerce.”

The area is home to some of the world’s most endangered species. A United Nations report last year said wildlife trafficking in Southeast Asia was creeping back after a temporary disruption from coronavirus restrictions, which noticed nations shut borders and tighten surveillance.



