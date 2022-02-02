More than 250 firearms linked to political killings in KZN seized since 2018 – Cele | News24

Police Minister Bheki Cele has claimed success in combating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Since 2018, 289 individuals have been arrested after 258 instances have been opened.

Investigators have secured life sentences towards a number of the convicted individuals.

The police have seized greater than 250 unlicensed firearms linked to political killings in KwaZulu-Natal since 2018.

The firearms have been recovered throughout intelligence-driven operations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele up to date the media in Durban on Wednesday on the most recent developments in combating political killings within the province.

Following escalating killings in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), chaired by Cele, to resolve the crimes.

The committee’s mandate was to make sure that perpetrators of politically associated crimes are dropped at e-book.

A activity group was additionally established to analyze instances.

“Since 2018, the task team has investigated 258 dockets which led to 289 arrests … this is 32 more dockets compared to the last update in June 2021. Most of the new cases were reported before, during and after the local government elections in November 2021,” Cele mentioned.

He added probably the most affected political events have been the ANC, IFP and NFP.

“Motives for these crimes are linked to intra-political conflicts with a few cases related to various motives, such as taxi violence and other domestic-related issues.

“It is essential to notice the numerous progress made by the duty group, which has secured life sentences towards 10 accused. Twenty-two others acquired sentences ranging between 10 and 50 years in jail.”

Cele said only 12 accused were sentenced to serve less than 10 years.

Other cases are still before the courts.

About 116 cases not related to the task team’s mandate but linked to politically related cases, either through similar suspects or ballistic analysis were being processed by the task team for further investigation, Cele added.

“There is a rise of 69 instances in comparison with the final replace [last year] when 289 suspects have been arrested, 72 are nonetheless in custody and 43 are out on bail. Thirteen accused have since died.

“Charges have been withdrawn against 71 accused. Thirty-one people have been found not guilty.”

He mentioned the duty group was conducting intelligence-driven operations focusing on unlicensed firearms, which resulted in 172 instances being opened.

“Over 250 unlicensed firearms have been taken off the streets through police operations.”

