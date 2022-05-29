More than 30 die in stampede at Nigeria church event | News24

More than 30 folks had been killed on Saturday in a stampede in southern Nigeria throughout an overcrowded church charity occasion the place meals was being distributed.

Shoes and slippers lay scattered on the bottom after the catastrophe in Port Harcourt metropolis in southern Rivers State when folks tried to pressure their means into the occasion, police and witnesses.

An area church organisation was providing meals and presents for the poor on the native Port Harcourt Polo Club when a “mammoth” crowd received uncontrolled, Rivers State police stated.

“Unfortunately, the crowd became tumultuous and uncontrollable and all efforts made by the organisers to bring sanity proved abortive hence, the stampede,” the police stated in a press release.

“A total of 31 persons lost their lives in the stampede.”

Police stated a legal investigation was underway.

Representatives of the church couldn’t instantly be contacted for remark.

READ | New Year stampede at India religious shrine kills 12

Nigeria has seen a number of stampede tragedies over meals distribution lately, together with an help company meals programme in north Borno State the place seven ladies had been trampled to dying final 12 months.

Saturday’s early morning catastrophe occurred because the opposition People’s Democratic Party leaders had been gathering within the federal capital Abuja to pick out their candidate for the 2023 presidential race, together with hopeful Rivers State governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Port Harcourt is the primary oil hub in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and one of many continent’s largest petroleum producers.

Despite its oil wealth, as many as 4 out of 10 Nigerians dwell beneath the nationwide poverty degree, based on a latest World Bank Report.

The Ukraine disaster has additionally pushed up the price of meals and gasoline throughout the continent as wheat and gasoline provides are impacted with help companies warning about worsening meals insecurity in Africa.