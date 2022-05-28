More than 30 people, including children, killed in stampede at church event in Nigeria | CNN



Abuja, Nigeria

More than 30 individuals had been killed and others injured when a stampede broke out at a church occasion within the southeastern Nigerian metropolis of Port Harcourt on Saturday, in response to police and safety officers.

Most of the casualties had been youngsters.

The incident happened at an area polo membership, the place the close by Kings Assembly Church had organized a present donation drive, in response to Olufemi Ayodele, a regional spokesman for Nigeria’s Civil Defense Corps.

“During the process of distributing the gift items, there was a stampede due to overcrowding,” he mentioned. “Casualties were children mostly.”

The drive had not but began when the stampede happened, mentioned Grace Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko, a spokeswoman for the state police. Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko mentioned the gang pressured their manner into the venue, although the gate was closed, ensuing within the lethal cost.

Thirty-one individuals have been confirmed useless, Woyengikuro Iringe-Koko mentioned. Seven injured individuals had been hospitalized after the incident, she added.