More than 300 pupils, 5 classrooms, no toilets at this Eastern Cape school | News24

Six academics at Newtown High School have to show greater than 300 pupils in 5 school rooms.

There aren’t any bathrooms on the prefab faculty in Fort Beaufort within the Eastern Cape.

The faculty was began by dad and mom in 2015.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education says it can’t enhance amenities as a result of the college is on personal land which the division rents.

More than 300 pupils and 6 academics are crammed like sardines into 5 prefabricated school rooms at Newtown High School in Fort Beaufort within the Eastern Cape. Classes are overcrowded and noisy, with as much as 68 pupils in a category.

The faculty has no bathrooms. Girls and academics use the bathrooms at neighbouring Newton (UCC) Primary School. Male pupils relieve themselves in open fields.

Newtown High School was began by dad and mom in 2015 as a result of they wished their youngsters to attend an Afrikaans-medium faculty however couldn’t afford to ship them to non-public faculties or faculties in different cities.

Principal Marjorie Fester says:

For over 40 years this group has been preventing for a no-fee highschool in Afrikaans-medium.

“In May 2015, the school started at Newtown Community Hall, with 35 learners. In 2016, I became school principal. Numbers grew rapidly. In 2017, the Department of Education gave us five prefabricated classrooms with a promise that it would give us five additional classrooms. But until today that has never happened.

“Our learner numbers have elevated to 334. But our 5 prefabricated school rooms can’t accommodate all of them. We use a rotational system for Grade 10 and 11. Then we enable Grade 12 to come back each day.

“The lack of fences is another problem. Classes are easily disrupted because communities walk up and down during learning time. Sometimes, when thugs are being chased by the community, they run into our school yard.”

Fester mentioned these circumstances left academics feeling drained.

“We don’t have air conditioners. All our electricity cables were stolen during December holidays. We don’t have toilets. The Department of Education only provided us with six toilets during the outbreak of Covid-19. But at the end of 2020 the toilets were removed because the service provider had not been paid.

“Teachers, particularly in Grade 10, are all the time drained. We have 199 Grade 10s, 70 Grade 11s, and 65 Grade 12s. We have a Grade 10 class with 68 learners, as an alternative of 35 learners.”

Fester said the school governing body visited the department’s district office in April 2019 and asked for the promised five classrooms. “The district promised us 10 extra school rooms. But that by no means occurred,” she mentioned.

The school has five prefabricated classrooms. More were promised but have never been delivered. GroundUp Mkhuseli Sizani

Cheryl Fisher, chairperson of the neighbouring primary school and acting chairperson of the high school, said the lack of a proper high school was harming the future of young people in the community.

“We have a medicine and alcohol drawback on this group. Most of the dad and mom survive on social grants and a few are seasonal employees at citrus farms. These appalling studying circumstances make schooling look meaningless to our kids. The division is dragging its ft in addressing this drawback.”

She said the primary school had 803 pupils and shared its toilets with the high school. “We have six toilets, but they are always faulty because vandalism is rife,” she said.

English teacher Thabisa Taziwa arrived from KwaZulu-Natal in 2016. “Everything is a battle right here. We do not have a employees room and we all the time must beg for a bathroom on the main faculty. Sometimes there are tensions between us and the first faculty employees as a result of we exhaust their sources.

“There are no literature textbooks for Grade 12s. I have to photocopy the whole textbook because the department is not delivering them. The last time we received them was in 2017.

“We do not feel secure right here. Learners are smuggling medication. Parents typically come wearing pyjamas and confront us and their youngsters whereas the category is in progress. Learners carry knives. I’m going for remedy classes as a result of this working setting impacts my relationship with my three youngsters,” she said.

Grade 10 pupil Jerome Bantom said he was struggling to focus in class. “The class is overcrowded and filled with noise. I battle in the course of the exams as a result of this rotation can also be not useful. Also not having a rest room at college is humiliating.”

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education Malibongwe Mtima said Newtown High School was situated on land belonging to a church, which the department rented. “We can’t construct the bathrooms or the college on privately owned land.

“But not far from the school land that has been identified where the school will be built and receive all the government’s necessary resources (sic). We are currently having negotiations with the community in order to reach an agreement on relocating the school to the identified site.”

He didn’t reply GroundUp’s questions concerning the further school rooms, the bathrooms or the fence.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.