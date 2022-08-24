More than 40 ‘July unrest instigators’ still to be arrested, says Hawks chief | News24

A complete of 46 “July unrest instigators'” have been arrested thus far.

While Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya stored silent on whether or not the July unrest was deliberate and coordinated, he did say authorities had solely reached the midway mark of these they have been nonetheless planning to arrest.

On Tuesday, Lebeya led the Hawks’ first media briefing since taking the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation reins in June 2018.

During the briefing, Lebeya, who centered on high-profile issues and successes, briefly talked about the July unrest and the so-called instigators arrested because the week-long spree of violence and looting that engulfed components of the nation in 2021.

“With regard to the July unrest instigators, it shall be recalled that the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] has reported to have secured the attendance of eight instigators at court last year,” Lebeya mentioned.

“The DPCI never stopped investigating. In fact, multi-disciplinary teams were formed to investigate. The DPCI and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are satisfied that the investigation is ripe; hence the Hawks are landing. As we speak, 35 suspects have appeared in court recently. The case is remanded to 26 August 2022 at Durban Magistrate’s Court.”

Lebeya mentioned {that a} complete of 43 alleged instigators had been arrested thus far.

He mentioned the Hawks had simply handed the 50% mark with “regards to arresting those who played a role” in instigating the unrest.

A spokesperson for the Hawks, Thandi Mbambo, confirmed on Tuesday that 46 alleged instigators had been arrested.

Mbambo mentioned 11 individuals have been arrested on Tuesday – 10 in Gauteng and one within the Western Cape.

Mbambo mentioned the ten would face costs of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to public violence and arson.

They will seem within the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

She mentioned the alleged instigator from the Western Cape faces related costs and can seem on Friday, alongside the opposite accused.

Lebeya mentioned he wouldn’t be naming the people who have been nonetheless to be arrested – and, in response to a query about why no high-profile arrests had been made as but, he mentioned the directorate didn’t rank any suspects.

News24 beforehand reported that, on the peak of the unrest, Minister of Police Bheki Cele mentioned 12 high-profile instigators have been recognized because the masterminds.

He later informed the South African Human Rights Commission that the record, which got here from a member of the general public, couldn’t be verified.

Lebeya additionally appeared to dodge a query as as to if the unrest was a deliberate and coordinated assault to destabilise the nation – and, if that’s the case, whether or not the Hawks had recognized the culprits.

Addressing the nation in the course of the unrest, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned it was clear the occasions have been a deliberate assault on the nation.

“It is clear now that the events of the past week were nothing less than a deliberate, coordinated and well-planned attack on our democracy. The constitutional order of our country is under threat,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

The president used the phrase rebel 3 times throughout his deal with.

Ramaphosa went so far as to say that the looting and violence was “a smokescreen to carry out economic sabotage through targeted attacks on trucks, factories, warehouses and other infrastructure necessary for the functioning of our economy and the provision of services to our people”.

Cele echoed related sentiments, as did State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, who mentioned deliberate assaults on very important infrastructure had been prevented.