More than 400 migrants rescued by Doctors Without Borders

According to a press release from the non-profit organisation Doctors Without Borders, the migrants had been rescued in seven completely different operations over a 72-hour interval from 9 May.

Among these on board had been 195 minors, together with two below the age of 1.

Rescuers from the rescue ship Geo Barents stated a lot of these on board are victims of sexual and bodily abuse, 4 of whom boarded boats to Europe with damaged bones on account of violence in Libya.

According to the Italian Ministry of the Interior, as of 13 May, 12,881 migrants arrived in Italy by sea in 2022.

Data supplied by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees present that 542 migrants died or disappeared whereas making an attempt to cross the Mediterranean in 2022.