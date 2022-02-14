More than 50 investment projects in Kyrgyzstan presented to Iranian businessmen
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran
Turdakun Sydykov known as on Iranian businessmen to put money into the
nation, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry mentioned,
Trend experiences citing
Kabar.
On February 10, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic within the
Islamic Republic of Iran, along with the Chamber of Commerce and
Industry of Iran’s Alborz Province in Karaj, organized the occasion
“Day of the Kyrgyz Economy: Trade, Economic and Investment
Opportunities.”
During the occasion, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Turdakun Sydykov
knowledgeable the enterprise neighborhood of Iran’s Alborz Province concerning the
funding local weather, investor safety mechanisms within the Kyrgyz
Republic and offered greater than 50 promising funding tasks
within the fields of hydropower, agriculture, trade, infrastructure
and tourism in Kyrgyzstan, the ministry mentioned.
The Kyrgyz ambassador known as on Iranian entrepreneurs to speculate
in infrastructure socio-economic tasks aimed toward creating the
areas of the Kyrgyz Republic and drew the eye of the
members to the prospects of making joint industrial
enterprises in Kyrgyzstan as a way to promote completed merchandise on the
market of the EAEU, CIS, EU nations (throughout the framework of the
GSP standing +) and WTO.
The ministry famous that representatives of Iranian enterprise
circles have been within the liberal laws of Kyrgyzstan on
the process for opening an organization, tax, foreign money regimes and the
actions of free financial zones.
The occasion was devoted to the thirtieth anniversary of the
institution of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and
Iran.