More than 500,000 refugees flee Ukraine conflict: UN

More than half one million individuals have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion 5 days in the past, with greater than half fleeing into Poland, the United Nations mentioned Monday.

“More than 500,000 refugees have now fled from Ukraine into neighboring countries,” UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi mentioned in a tweet.

According to an earlier UNHCR rely, greater than 280,000 individuals fled Ukraine into Poland alone.

Nearly 85,000 crossed into Hungary, greater than 36,000 into Moldova, over 32,500 into Romania, 30,000 into Slovakia and over 300 into Belarus, the UNHCR mentioned.

Many of these leaving Ukraine had been transferring onwards towards different European international locations, the UN company mentioned, tallying some 34,600 who had already executed so.

